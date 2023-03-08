Poker Night

Photography courtesy of ILHMEC
After a two-year hiatus, the Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show (A+M) returned to Winnetka’s Community House and celebrated 50 years. The event, co-chaired by Elyse Hahner and Kim Ronan, began with a Preview Party where guests enjoyed a first look at the spectacular pieces from more than 50 dealers and vendors, some of whom traveled from across the globe. The event continued through the weekend with thousands of people in attendance. Guest speakers included the Antiques Roadshow’s J. Michael Flanigan, HGTV Design Star winner Meg Caswell, and Floral Designer for the White House (2009-2015) Laura Dowling. Presented by the Woman’s Board, all proceeds from A+M benefited Winnetka’s Community House. thewinnetkashow.com