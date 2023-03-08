Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Poker Night

by

BLAIR KLEIN, DEB RABIN, ALLISON SATYR, TAMMY TRAVIS, AYLICE TOOHEY

SANDY WANG MCGOWAN, CYNTHIA BALLEW, LIZ MIHAS

JENNIFER FABIAN, REBEKAH SHALIT, TRACEY FELTER, RACHEL GRAY

Photography courtesy of ILHMEC

After a two-year hiatus, the Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show (A+M) returned to Winnetka’s Community House and celebrated 50 years. The event, co-chaired by Elyse Hahner and Kim Ronan, began with a Preview Party where guests enjoyed a first look at the spectacular pieces from more than 50 dealers and vendors, some of whom traveled from across the globe. The event continued through the weekend with thousands of people in attendance. Guest speakers included the Antiques Roadshow’s J. Michael Flanigan, HGTV Design Star winner Meg Caswell, and Floral Designer for the White House (2009-2015) Laura Dowling. Presented by the Woman’s Board, all proceeds from A+M benefited Winnetka’s Community House. thewinnetkashow.com

ERIN PRITZKER, JENNA SALTZMAN

PAULA TURNER, LIZ XILAS, SUSIE KARKOMI, JENNINE DA PRA

MEREDITH SEGAL

