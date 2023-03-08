Material Pursuits

HOT ROD

If you’re a sportscar aficionado who’s always wanted to own a piece of pop culture history, you’ve got until Tuesday, March 14, to put in your bid for a very special model. Rod Stewart’s 1989 Lamborghini Countach—one of approximately 658 examples of the 25th Anniversary model built during a three-year production run—has been put up for auction at Bring A Trailer (BaT Lot #100,301). Completed in November 1988, the car was delivered to the U.S. and purchased by none other than Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Rod Stewart in 1990. It was moved to Ohio in 1995, remaining with the same family until it was purchased by the current owner (and seller) in May 2022. The car is finished in sleek black over matching leather upholstery and powered by a 5.2-liter DOHC V12, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Equipment includes Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection, scissor doors, a rear wing, a European-market front bumper, multi-piece 15” OZ Racing wheels, an Alpine CD stereo, power-operated windows and seats, and a gated shifter. Service performed under current ownership included the installation of a replacement brake master cylinder and a battery, as well as a rebuild of the brake calipers. This Countach is now offered with factory books, tools, a copy of the previous California title in Rod Stewart’s name, service records, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Montana title in the name of the seller’s LLC. Needless to say, the lucky owner will drive off feeling “Forever Young.” For more information, visit bringatrailer.com/listing/1989-lamborghini-countach-25th-anniversary-3/

THE CAVIAR CO. is taking its business from the restaurants to your home, hosting virtual events this summer to enhance your luxury experience and open your palate to one of the finest delicacies in the world. This sister-founded and San Francisco-based purveyor of fine caviar offers a carefully curated collection sourced with aquaculture and sustainable sturgeon farming methods in practice. Whether you’re new to the caviar experience or consider yourself a connoisseur, join in the fun and purchase a flight for your very own at-home date night tasting experience. thecaviarco.com

Designer, author, and philanthropist Charlotte Moss has long believed that flowers should not be reserved only for the rare occasion but instead are best deployed in everyday living. Moss’ delightful new coffee table book FLOWERS BY CHARLOTTE MOSS brings the garden indoors with inspiration for floral arrangements, container selection, and blossom placement throughout the house. Moss shares a decade’s documentation of floral concepts—from an intimate and welcoming cluster of blooms on a guest room’s bedside table to lavish displays for holiday celebrations. The photography evidences the visceral pleasure flowers bring to us both indoors and outdoors. Readers will be fascinated as Moss describes the contributions of past tastemakers including Gloria Vanderbilt, Pauline de Rothschild, Bunny Mellon, and C. Z. Guest who all shared a deep passion for all things related to flowers. Calling all green thumbs … your garden awaits. Flowers by Charlotte Moss, © Rizzoli New York, 2021, rizzoliusa.com.