Material Pursuits

ASKA™ A5: A FLYING CAR ASKA™ A5 is a real flying car—the world’s first electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) that can drive on roads and fly. The ASKA™ A5 is powered by a proprietary power system that features battery packs and a gasoline engine that acts as an onboard range extender. This dual energy source delivers a 250-mile flight range and drastically increases power source reliability. Unlike any vehicle ever developed, this four-seater flying car is the size of a large SUV and combines the best in modern automotive and aviation design with a high level of safety. ASKA™ can drive on roads and take off vertically from a compact space like a helipad or by conventional runway takeoff and landing. A pilot’s license is required; training is included in the $789,000 price of the vehicle. An On-Demand ride service (targeted for 2026) will feature a fleet of ASKAs™ operating on demand in major cities and their surroundings. Free early bird registration is open now. In January 2023, a fully functional model of ASKA™ debuted at the CES show in Las Vegas. The company is progressing with FAA type certification and ASKA™ is targeted to launch in 2026, subject to standard regulatory certification. ASKA™ is now available for preorder at askafly.com/pre-order.

LILLY P

The brightly colored, playful SUZIE ZUZEK prints of Lilly Pulitzer’s clothing were a staple of American fashion in the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s—worn by members of society from Palm Beach to Nantucket, actresses, models, and stylish men and women all over the world. One could always spot a “Lilly” with its undeniable characteristics: clean, comfortable lines; bright, vivid colors; and fantastical designs. Whether at the beach, on the links, or at a cocktail party, these simple shifts for women and girls and jackets and trousers for gents were a preppy rite of passage. Pratt Institute–educated Suzie Zuzek’s artwork was the basis for most of the fabric designs used by Pulitzer from 1962 to 1985. Suzie Zuzek for Lilly Pulitzer: The Artist Behind an Iconic American Fashion Brand,1962–1985 is the first book introducing Zuzek the artist and presenting a selection of her designs, which included monkeys sipping martinis, dancing flowers, colorful seashells, and op-art geometrics that attracted the eye of such notables as Jacqueline Kennedy and Douglas Fairbanks Jr. It was thought that these designs were lost forever. Luckily, they were recently discovered allowing for a celebration of the previously unknown artist, her story, and her original watercolor drawings. ˝ Suzie Zuzek for Lilly Pulitzer by Susan Brown and Caroline Rennolds Milbank, Rizzoli Electa, 2020. For more information, visit rizzoliusa.com.

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH

Cultivated from the intersection of science-based medicine and nature’s own healing power, DR. BARBARA STURM MOLECULAR COSMETICS has achieved cult status among beauty gurus and celebrities worldwide. Founded by German aesthetics doctor Dr. Barbara Sturm, the cosmetics line introduced in 2014 challenges conventional wisdom through its anti-inflammatory and non-surgical anti-aging skin treatments. The newest addition to her innovative collection, the Lifting Serum, lifts skin instantly and reduces the visible signs of aging. Her non-toxic and cruelty-free products can be found locally at Blue Mercury and Neiman Marcus. For more information, visit molecular-cosmetics.com.