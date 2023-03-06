Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

Antiques + Modernism Preview Party

by

RINAD BEIDAS, LINDSEY BRUSNIGHAN

ELYSE HAHNER, KIM RONAN

LEE THINNES

SUE REYMAN, STEVE HERMAN

After a two-year hiatus, the Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show (A+M) returned to Winnetka’s Community House and celebrated 50 years. The event, co-chaired by Elyse Hahner and Kim Ronan, began with a Preview Party where guests enjoyed a first look at the spectacular pieces from more than 50 dealers and vendors, some of whom traveled from across the globe. The event continued through the weekend with thousands of people in attendance. Guest speakers included the Antiques Roadshow’s J. Michael Flanigan, HGTV Design Star winner Meg Caswell, and Floral Designer for the White House (2009-2015) Laura Dowling. Presented by the Woman’s Board, all proceeds from A+M benefited Winnetka’s Community House. thewinnetkashow.com

LUKE PALESE, SHANNON VAN TASSEL, ENRIQUE USECHE-ANDUEZA

JAMIE KEMPER, COLLEEN DAUGHERTY, KRISTEN BILTON

DIERDRE FRANKLI, ALEXANDRA NICHOLS, SUSANNA VER EECKE

ANNIE BROWN, SARAH SIMS, STEPHANIE WHEAT,
JULIE MCCAULEY

JESSICA DIETRICH, EFFIE KARAVITES

Today’s top Stories

  • Seeing Green

    Written by DNS Contributor March 08 2023

    Luxury Glasshouse and Greenhouse manufacturer Hartley Botanic is the authority on the world’s most desirable Glasshouses. When it comes to…

    Read More

  • Perfect Fit

    Written by Mitch Hurst March 08 2023

    Last May, Chad Kramer was at a dinner at Miramar in Highwood and a friend asked if he’d ever heard…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2023. All Rights reserved.