There’s No Place Like Lyric

ANNA PAGLIA, SANDY MAMLICK

PENELOPE STEINER, NICOLE STEINER

LAURA AND CRAIG MARTIN

ENRIQUE MAZZOLA, NANCY S. SEARLE, ANTHONY FREUD, LILI GAUBIN

Chicago’s most generous philanthropists know There’s No Place Like Lyric, an adage proven yet again when the Lyric Opera of Chicago hosted a sold-out gala by that name to celebrate the opening of its 68th season. For the first time, the gala was held at the breathtaking Lyric Opera House, an appropriate locale to celebrate the company and all it does for the city. Susan Morrison, a member of both Lyric’s Women’s Board and its Board of Directors, provided visionary support and creative direction as the evening’s chair of an event well known for its innovative and modern approach. She was fully supported by the entire Women’s Board, under the leadership of its president Nancy Santi. The event was designed by HMR Designs and a family-style dinner prepared by Calihan Catering was served to guests at intimate tables in the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Grand Foyer. lyricopera.org

KIMBERLY TAYLOR-SMITH, NANCY S. SANTI, KAREN FREEMAN-WILSON, SOPRANO GABRIELLA REYES

PATRICK AND CATHERINE BAUDHUIN, SUSAN MORRISON, EMILY AND STEVEN KRALL

GABRIELLA REYES AND JOHN HOLIDAY

SHEILA AND DAVID ORMESHER

