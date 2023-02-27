Chicago’s most generous philanthropists know There’s No Place Like Lyric, an adage proven yet again when the Lyric Opera of Chicago hosted a sold-out gala by that name to celebrate the opening of its 68th season. For the first time, the gala was held at the breathtaking Lyric Opera House, an appropriate locale to celebrate the company and all it does for the city. Susan Morrison, a member of both Lyric’s Women’s Board and its Board of Directors, provided visionary support and creative direction as the evening’s chair of an event well known for its innovative and modern approach. She was fully supported by the entire Women’s Board, under the leadership of its president Nancy Santi. The event was designed by HMR Designs and a family-style dinner prepared by Calihan Catering was served to guests at intimate tables in the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Grand Foyer. lyricopera.org