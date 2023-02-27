Material Pursuits

BACK TO THE FUTURE

London-based CHARGE CARS is offering a limited run of the most wicked EV in the world. Only 499 of these beauties will be built, each on a new, licensed, U.S. made body shell based on the 1967 body style. Charge claims acceleration of 0-60 in 3.9 seconds thanks to 536 horsepower electric motor. Almost more beautiful than the exterior is the super-luxe interior, bespoke to each owner. charge.cars

SWEET SEAT

Maribel Weisz of Antique Resources and Stephanie Sarris with Bellehaven Designs have collaborated to breathe new life into antique chairs with the aptly named ENCORE COLLECTION. Luxurious, durable, sustainably sourced fabrics are selected to reupholster 100-to-200-year-old chairs by a talented team of local, woman-owned upholsterers. antiqueresourcesinc.com.

LOOK BOOK

No less an interiors authority than Margaret Russell, the longtime editor of Elle Décor, is over the moon for SHINGLE AND STONE: THOMAS KLIGERMAN HOUSES. This monograph covers 20 years of homes. It’s a deep dive into the design process with sketches and renderings alongside stunning photography that captures the beautiful light of the East Coast. Kligerman is a student of American and European domestic architecture and admired by all for his ability to move the needle forward in residential design. monacellipress.com