Responding to the staffing demands of the local Glenview businesses, Glenview Chamber of Commerce, Glenview Public Library, and Express Employment Professionals have teamed up to organize the Glenview Hiring Fair.

The fair will be held in the Community Room at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is open to anyone that is seeking full-time, part-time or seasonal employment. There will be 20 businesses that are waiting to meet the right candidate in person and understand their skills and work experience can align.

“Express Employment Professionals partnered with the Glenview Chamber because of its strong ties to the business community. Express Employment Professionals works with small, medium, and large-sized companies helping them find qualified talent for roles in Office Services, Professional, and Light Industrial work,” says Diana Garcia, owner of Express Employment Professionals. “A job fair is an excellent way for job seekers to meet our recruiters in person and see the opportunity of great companies in the Glenview and surrounding areas.”

Meghan Kearney, Executive Director of Glenview Chamber, explains that staffing needs and other challenges continue to hurt the local business community.

“We wanted to offer businesses a one-stop-shop to meet qualified candidates, hold open interviews, and eventually help them become fully staffed,” she adds. “This event is offered at no charge and is being promoted through Glenview and the North Shore area.”

A 95+ year old nonprofit, the Glenview Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to ensuring that Glenview is a great place to live, work, and own a business.

The Chamber presents community events, runs business-building programs, offers leadership and other training, and generates several community publications.

For more information, visit glenviewchamber.com.