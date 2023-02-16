A long-time tradition at Sacred Heart School in Winnetka returned last month after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. The Snowflake Festival was held on January 18 and hosted by faculty who came into work on a Saturday to set up snow-themed activities for children in the gym. The event was open to school families and others in the community.

“It’s a great opportunity for kids to have fun while parents sip coffee and meet new people,” says Laura Wettersten, Sacred Heart’s Early Childhood Coordinator. The Sacred Heart root belief is “we are family” and she says that value epitomizes the event. “I love this day!” Wettersten adds. “When I was raising my children, I was always looking for ways to connect. This allows people to see old friends and make new ones. Plus, everyone had a great time!”