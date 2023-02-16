Material Pursuits

Barneys New York Beauty introduces the brand’s new Personal Care Collection. The PERSONAL CARE SENTIAGE™ LINE features hand care products such as hand wash and hand cream, and body care products including body wash and body lotion offered in subtle and contemporary scents with a poetic yet elegant touch. The new products, inspired by the grandness of nature as well as modern lifestyles, offer a new “scentual” (scent+ritual) experience. Each fragrance offering has been jointly developed with a world-leading fragrance maker and uses only the best vegan ingredients. Using Barneys New York Beauty’s exclusive Scent-Entrapped Sentiage™ technology, each scent is richly released as soon as the texture touches the skin, leaving a long-lasting fragrance and potent moisturizing power. Three scents are available: Better Than Ever (floral citrus), which possesses a deep charm with the scent of aromatic mandarin and subtle reverberations of sandalwood and amber; Attract All Things (aromatic green), which expresses a dreamy surrealist forest; and Mystery For Everyday (floral woody), where cedar wood reverberations create sensuality and calmness. For more information, visit barneys-beauty.com.

Looking for paradise in nature? The WILD RICE RETREAT is your destination. The retreat’s founder, Heidi Zimmer, sought to create a nature-focused Wisconsin respite for travelers, creative instructors, and anyone seeking a peaceful escape. She resurrected the name of the former James Beard-nominated Wild Rice Restaurant, paying homage to Mary Rice, its memorable owner and the “Queen of Bayfield,” and developed a special year-round destination with wonderful food, an appreciation for natural surroundings, and a thoughtful role in the local Bayfield community. The retreat brings a new level of hospitality to the Midwest with its first-of-its-kind arts and wellness resort. The $10 million property features modern Scandinavian design and includes unique accommodations (Treehauses, RicePods, and Nests), studio spaces, wellness facilities, outdoor trails, and spa amenities. Guests can experiment with forest bathing, unwind in The Sanctuary’s Sauna Haus and Rain Room, explore scenic trails, savor peaceful meditation and yoga, and enjoy nourishing meals paired with artisanal cider and small-production natural wines. Condé Nast Traveler recently highlighted the all-seasons resort in their “Best Places To Go in 2023.” We are wild about this retreat. For more information, visit wildriceretreat.com.

Katie Mankoff, a mom of three, has made it her mission to spread positive energy, one sip at a time. With the founding of MANTRA MATCHA in 2021, Mankoff said “peace out” to the crash, jitters, and anxiety associated with coffee and said hello to the crash-free, mood-boosting energy of plant-based matcha tea. Quality is everything when it comes to matcha, and this product line of small-batch, Super Premium Ceremonial Matcha infused with flavorful, nutritionally dense ingredients and superfoods is unmatched. All Mantra Matcha blends use a limited number of organic, non-GMO, clean ingredients beaming with health benefits. A handful of these potential benefits include restored vitality, increased metabolism, decreased stress levels, enhanced focus, and an overall feeling of well-being. For every Mantra Matcha purchase, a meal is donated to a child in need through the No Kid Hungry organization. All orders ship free and fast and come with a 60-day 100 percent money-back guarantee. Restore, revive, and come alive naturally with Mantra Matcha. For more information, visit mantramatcha.com.