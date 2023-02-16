Classics Rock

Jonathan Salem Baskin wants to bring classic literature to the modern masses and figures he’s found a good way to do it. The PR man, author, and Glencoe resident has written a rock song for each of the books that make up the poet John Milton’s classic, Paradise Lost.

Twelve songs. Sixty thousand words. Ten thousand lines of prose.

Baskin is a classically trained pianist who studied English Literature at Colby College in Waterville, Maine. His obsession with the classics took hold during a 10-week course at the University of Chicago when he immersed himself in the great writers and poets from previous centuries. Those experiences inspired him for the Paradise Lost musical project.

“I have a degree in English literature. I read the classics and I’ve always wondered why it is so hard to understand this stuff,” he says. “You have to have a degree in Shakespeare to understand the dialogue and you have to focus and you have to study it.”

Baskin says he thinks back to when the classics were performed on stage, when Shakespeare was all the rage or Dickens read his poems. People would lose their minds. There was screaming in the audience and crying and laughing and throwing stuff.

“These people didn’t have college degrees, and I was thinking there’s something missing here. It occurred to me it’s not an original idea, but their context was different than ours,” he says. “If you were a 16th Century or 17th Century person in England hearing Milton, you were used to sitting in church and listening to a minister or priest talk for an hour, and you were used to convoluted sentence structure. There were no TikTok videos.”

Capturing the content in a format that would be more accessible to people became something of an obsession. The audience didn’t have to study it or even analyze it or get all of it. “Who cares how much you get from watching The Hobbit as long as you enjoyed it, “he thought. “It’s mission accomplished if you get one plot line that means something to you.”

“That’s what got me playing around with this idea. I’ve been putting poems to music now for a while. I’ve done Emily Dickinson. I’ve done John Donne and William Carlos Williams,” says Baskin. “I took a class at the University of Chicago in their Classics Program, and we read many of the classics and my mind exploded. There was so much there, and I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be interesting to see if I could reimagine it in a format that people could get?’ You know what they say, ‘If it has a good beat and is easy to dance to’.”

Baskin says he chose Milton because so many people are already familiar with Milton’s Paradise. It is radical stuff, he says, and he has no idea why Milton didn’t end up beheaded or pilloried in the stocks. Once Baskin landed on the text, his next challenge was musical genre.

“I was in a punk rock band in college back in the ‘80s when that was the thing to do. I’ve played all different genres of music and where I landed on Milton was, I wanted it to be really easily accessible,” he says. “What bands don’t offend you and are easy to listen to?”

Enter the Grateful Dead. The jam band format was perfect for Paradise Lost because the work has a lot of long phrasing. He also wanted to allow the other members of his band to be able to express themselves through the music.

“Imagine Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon with a plot,” Baskin says.

The current music project has got Baskin thinking about how many other classic works could get the rock ‘n’ roll treatment. He has a day job running a public relations company that does work for large corporations on technology issues, and he’s written nine books on various topics and been a columnist for Forbes and Advertising Age. Though his appetite for music has been whetted.

“It’s not terribly interesting stuff (the day job) but I’m open to a career change,” he says. “Who knows how big the market is for songs based on 17th-Century writers?”

Baskin and his band, along with special guest Stephen Kohler, will play SPACE, 1245 Chicago Avenue, in Evanston on Tuesday, February 28. For tickets, visit evanstonspace.com.