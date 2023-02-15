Playing For Keeps

Lacrosse, fencing, crew. All fine sports. But for most fans, they don’t hold a candle to baseball, football, and basketball. Yet, in what you could only call a counterintuitive move, another elite athletic recreation—squash—was envisioned as a portal to empower young people back in 1996, by Williams College and Harvard graduate, Greg Zaff. A former pro player himself, Zaff devised a program—SquashBusters—that combined the sport with academic tutoring to enhance the lives and minds of middle schoolers and high school students. The concept caught on here in Chicago as MetroSquash. And it has had quite an impact.

Established by outgoing CEO David Kay—who’d coached the men’s squash team at the University of Rochester and was a top-ranked player on the professional doubles tour—MetroSquash began operating on the South Side in 2005 and in Evanston in 2018. The organization has reported a 100 percent college acceptance rate among participants, 98 percent enrollment rate, 88 percent persistence rate, and 85 percent of its alumni have landed full-time employment. “The best part of the program is that there are caring adults committed to supporting you from age 10 to 22,” says Janaé Meyer, who will be transitioning from Chief Program Officer into the role of CEO in September 2023. “You don’t have to be an amazing athlete or have your academic career figured out. We provide a safe and supportive environment, we help make learning fun, and we are with students every step of the way.”

MetroSquash helps young people increase their confidence, clarify their ambitions, and strategize how to achieve their goals both in and beyond the classroom. When they’re not on the court perfecting their drop shot, program participants get an assist in keeping on top of their studies with personalized plans geared toward improving their academic performance. Meanwhile, the MetroSquash College & Careers Program supports students in realizing their postsecondary goals.

The program creates a nurturing environment that provides participants with insight into how to become their best selves in a challenging world. “If you open an article, scroll through your social media feed, or tune in to your favorite news station, there is no shortage of discouraging news,” notes Meyer. “Food deserts, gun violence, and unemployment are all too common. When you walk through our doors, nourishment, safety, and a caring and supportive environment are bottom-line nonnegotiable. I have seen the transformative difference this program has made for not only our students but for families, mentors, and the community. Many of our parents introduce new families to the program because they have witnessed the difference. We help build confidence during a time when self-doubt can be debilitating and when our young people are at their most vulnerable.”

Raised in Chicago’s Washington Heights area, Meyer knows firsthand the effect thoughtful mentoring can make. “I was fortunate enough to have adult role models in my life who helped me dream big and who believed that I could do anything. My mom is a constant inspiration, sacrificing and pushing me to always shoot for the stars. My grandmother was also a great source of strength and unconditional love. I carry her wisdom with me wherever I go,” says Meyer. In graduate school, Meyer met a non-family member who made a huge impression.

“My professor Melissa Roderick helped me make sense of the world in such a way that I knew I would never look back. She helped me take pride in who I was, where I came from, and the story I was destined to tell.”

Meyer holds a Master’s in Social Service Administration from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor’s in Applied Psychology from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Before joining MetroSquash, she worked with I Have a Dream–North Chicago, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping students from under-resourced communities realize their true potential.

Meyer knew early on that she wanted to work with young people and families, and MetroSquash has provided her with the kind of professional and personal satisfaction we all hope for. “As a little girl, I could never have dreamed of a better place to be and I sincerely mean that. What David Kay has created is nothing short of spectacular. Over the years, I have witnessed students overcome incredible odds to be the first. The first in their family to graduate college, pursue graduate studies, or land the dream job that will help change the life trajectory of future generations. I have witnessed students dare to attend college across the country, study abroad, and shatter glass ceilings. This program is a gift to many and we get to see it and feel it each and every day.”

