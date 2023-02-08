Material Pursuits

CONSCIONABLY CLOTHED

Vincent James creates foundational pieces for a chic capsule wardrobe that carries you with confidence and ease from park dates to board meetings to cocktail parties. The line uses the highest quality natural fabrics sourced and sewn sustainably and ethically. Vincent James creative director and founder Heather Sullivan’s passion for design started in childhood when her pattern-maker grandfather, Vincent James, would help make her fashion designs come to life. As a mother of four, Sullivan’s passion for environmental and women’s rights drives the line’s ethics. For example, Vincent James’ reversible merino sweater dress is made from 100 percent domestic, regenerative, soil and climate-beneficial fibers. The way the animals are raised enhances the soil by capturing more carbon thus helping to mitigate the harmful effects of carbon in our air and water. A beautiful and conscientious concept. For more information, visit vincentjamesdesigns.com.

GIGI’S PLAYHOUSE’S NATIONAL GALA, HONORING 20 YEARS OF BELIEVING

On Saturday, March 11, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel a gala co-hosted by former Chicago Bear Wendell Davis and actress/model Amanda Booth, will be a tribute to Gigi’s Playhouse founders and innovations in the Down syndrome community. You can expect athletes from the Retired Professional Football Players of Chicago, musical guest 7th Heaven, an incredible auction of one-of-a-kind items, and more. GiGi’s Playhouse opened its first playhouse 20 years ago. Fast forward to today and there are 61 locations and startups across the U.S. and Mexico. Their 99 percent volunteer-run model serves families in 83 countries with purposeful, progressive, and free programs. For more information and to purchase your table or tickets, visit gigisplayhouse.org/gala.