Let Your Voice Be Heard

All Wilmette residents are invited to complete a survey as part of the Wilmette Park District’s Comprehensive and Strategic Planning initiative. The survey, delivered to mailboxes in the last week of January, can be completed on paper, online, or via phone, and will be available for approximately one month.

“The survey is an in-depth and statistically valid effort to gather community feedback as part of the Project Parks and Play initiative,” says Wilmette Park District Executive Director Steve Wilson. “We are committed to serving the needs of our community and want to hear viewpoints from all our residents—regardless of age, gender, ability, and whether or not they use Park District parks, facilities, or programs. This is an important opportunity for community members to share their thoughts and help shape how the District serves the community over the next decade.”

“So far the feedback we have received has been tremendous,” adds Mike Murdock, President of the Wilmette Park District Board of Park Commissioners. “The Board is so grateful for the time and thoughtful input folks have shared with us.”

During November and December, residents provided feedback on all aspects of the Park District and shared ideas for future improvements through open houses, focus groups, and the project’s website. Through two open houses, three community pop-up sessions, six focus groups, four feedback stations, and the website feedback, the community response has been significant. On the Project Parks and Play website alone, there were more than 2,280 unique visitors and 413 comments provided. More than 200 of those ideas were for future Park District offerings.

Project Parks and Play is expected to be a 12 to 18-month process, and includes community surveys, resident focus groups, meetings with the public and community organizations, and professional assessments of parks, facilities, and programs for all residents.

For more information, visit the Project Parks and Play website at berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/wilmetteparkdistrict.