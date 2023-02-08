The 2023 installment of the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Orchid Show—opening this weekend in Glencoe—will illustrate what makes an orchid an orchid with exaggerated elements that feature more than 10,000 orchid blooms.

Attendees can expect the unexpected as they step into an oversized bloom and wander through huge hanging columns of color. “The Orchid Show: Magnified” runs through March 26.

The garden’s indoor galleries will be filled with larger-than-life installations and saturated with the vibrant colors and scent of tropical plants. The show will also feature a 25-foot-long orchid.

“We are excited to showcase the beauty of orchids through immersive experiences this year,” says Jodi Zombolo, associate vice president of Visitor Events and Programs at Chicago Botanic Garden. “This show provides a playful opportunity to connect with and admire each orchid part, leaving visitors inspired and wowed.” Zombolo says the show will feature more than 10,000 orchid blooms, and attendees can expect to be in awe as they step into an oversized bloom and wander through huge hanging columns of color. The focus on exaggerated elements will demonstrate the bilateral symmetry of the orchid design.

A special feature this year is Orchids After Hours, a way for visitors to experience a nighttime viewing of the show. Cocktails and light bites, including goat cheese croquette with orchid truffle honey and café con leche, will be available for purchase. A special Orchids After Hours will be held on Tuesday, February 14 (Valentine’s Day), and will feature heart-shaped desserts for two and prosecco splits for purchase.

A number of other special events will also be part of this year’s Orchid Show, including:

• A Library Exhibition, titled “Moth Orchids Illustrated,” will be held the duration of the show on Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The rare book exhibition in the Garden’s Lenhardt Library will feature ten volumes with beautiful illustrations of moth orchids or Phalaenopsis, published between 1750 and 1900. Free library talks will be held on Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m.

• Photographers’ hours will be available on Tuesdays, from February 14 through March 21, at 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. This special time is offered for photographers who would like to capture orchids using tripods and monopods before the show opens on Tuesday mornings. Regular ticket fees apply, but only a limited number of tickets will be available each day.

• The Illinois Orchid Society Spring Show and Sale will take place on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. During these times, displays of orchids from the rarest of species to cultivated hybrids will be artistically arranged. Families can take part in orchid-based activities for children. Vendors will also be on-site to sell orchid plants and related products and Illinois Orchid Society members will offer repotting services.

• A Post-Orchid Show Sale will be held on Thursday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale is an opportunity to take home favorite orchids from the show. Early access from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. is based on member level. All members and public are welcome from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last. Please check the garden’s website and social media for updates; the event tends to sell out quickly.

Regular hours for “The Orchid Show: Magnified” run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. On Thursdays and on Tuesday, February 14, the show is open in the evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Orchids After Hours. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at chicagobotanic.org. For more information, call 847-835-6801.