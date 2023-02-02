Travel Back In Time

In an ongoing effort to give back and build strong community, Celebrate Highwood is kicking off the 2023 fundraising season with its annual Roaring 2020’s Jazzed Up Dining & Classical Cocktails on Saturday, March 4, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Highwood’s 28 Mile Distilling Company.

Benefiting the Celebrate Highwood public charity operating fund, this one-of-a-kind evening takes attendees back in time to a 1920s speakeasy where men and women dressed, dined, and danced to the sounds of jazz.

Celebrate Highwood’s Roaring 2020s-themed event invites guests to don their best flapper dresses and The Great Gatsby attire, dance to the hip sounds of funk and hot club jazz with Mike and the Funktastics, enjoy swing dance performances, and learn the “Charleston” while enjoying dinner and classical cocktails reminiscent of the 1920s. Tickets include a classical cocktail open bar, dinner, dessert buffet, live music, and dancing, Roaring 2020s photo booth, and silent auction. Space is limited to 250, so preregistration is strongly recommended. Tickets can be purchased in advance at celebratehighwood.org for $85 until February 24 or $95 starting February 25. If available, tickets will be $100 at the door.

“Our Roaring 2020s Jazzed Up Dining & Classical Cocktails is the kick-off to Celebrate Highwood’s 2023 fundraising and will support our operating fund to keep our family friendly festival and events going all year long,” explains Brad Slavin, President of Celebrate Highwood.

Celebrate Highwood is a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization founded in 2016 to bring the community together to raise funds for local and national charities. By producing events that cater to the citizens, businesses, and visitors of Highwood, its goal is give back, build strong community spirit, and establish Highwood as the prime entertainment destination for dining, festivals, and events on the North Shore.

For more information, call 847-432-6000 or visit celebratehighwood.org.