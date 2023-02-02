Top Honors

Glenview’s first responders were honored as the Business of the Year by the Glenview Chamber of Commerce last month at an event held to celebrate the best of 2022.

Jeff Thoelecke was also named Business Person of the Year.

“Not only do the Glenview first responders support our local businesses with fire safety inspections, retail theft prevention strategies, safety/security assessments, answering alarm calls, and CPR safety training, but their leadership and quick response helped multiple individuals in our neighboring community of Highland Park on July 4,” says Chamber Board President Mike Moylan.

Additionally, Jeff Thoelecke, President of Glenview Bank & Trust, has been awarded 2022 Business Person of the Year. Active on the Glenview Park Foundation and Youth Services Glenview/Northbrook Board, Thoelecke also volunteers with several other civic organizations.

“Jeff is a lifetime Glenview resident and, as president of Northview Bank and other local branches of the Wintrust Community Bank network, has forged a permanent presence in the Glenview business community,” says Jim Martin, Past President of Glenview Chamber Board. “His volunteer efforts have led him to several board positions of leadership with organizations such as Glenview-Northbrook Youth Services and the Glenview Park Foundation.”

The Chamber recognized the winners at its Business After Hours & Awards event held at Avidor on January 11. The community is invited to celebrate these individuals and other neighborhood organizations who embody the chamber’s mantra—With you, For you, Glenview.

For more than 95 years, the Glenview Chamber of Commerce has worked to ensure that Glenview is a great place to live, work, and own a business. It presents community events, runs business-building programs, offers leadership and other training, and generates several community publications.

For more information, visit glenviewchamber.com.