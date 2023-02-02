Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

Top Honors

by

Glenview’s first responders were honored as the Business of the Year by the Glenview Chamber of Commerce last month at an event held to celebrate the best of 2022.

Jeff Thoelecke was also named Business Person of the Year.

“Not only do the Glenview first responders support our local businesses with fire safety inspections, retail theft prevention strategies, safety/security assessments, answering alarm calls, and CPR safety training, but their leadership and quick response helped multiple individuals in our neighboring community of Highland Park on July 4,” says Chamber Board President Mike Moylan.

Additionally, Jeff Thoelecke, President of Glenview Bank & Trust, has been awarded 2022 Business Person of the Year. Active on the Glenview Park Foundation and Youth Services Glenview/Northbrook Board, Thoelecke also volunteers with several other civic organizations.

“Jeff is a lifetime Glenview resident and, as president of Northview Bank and other local branches of the Wintrust Community Bank network, has forged a permanent presence in the Glenview business community,” says Jim Martin, Past President of Glenview Chamber Board. “His volunteer efforts have led him to several board positions of leadership with organizations such as Glenview-Northbrook Youth Services and the Glenview Park Foundation.”

The Chamber recognized the winners at its Business After Hours & Awards event held at Avidor on January 11. The community is invited to celebrate these individuals and other neighborhood organizations who embody the chamber’s mantra—With you, For you, Glenview.

For more than 95 years, the Glenview Chamber of Commerce has worked to ensure that Glenview is a great place to live, work, and own a business. It presents community events, runs business-building programs, offers leadership and other training, and generates several community publications.

For more information, visit glenviewchamber.com.

Today’s top Stories

  • End Zone

    Written by Bill McLean February 02 2023

    John Holecek’s winning percentage in armwrestling bouts against NFL Hall of Fame running backs isn’t anywhere close to the success…

    Read More

  • Material Pursuits

    Written by DNS Contributor February 02 2023

    TRIPLE ZERO
    “Remember when car magazines were captivating?” asks the marketing team of a decadent (think suede-finish soft covers) quarterly…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2023. All Rights reserved.