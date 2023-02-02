As we count down the weeks until spring, Lake Forest Open Lands Association (LFOLA) is encouraging residents to “think outside” and explore nature with one of several winter events now through the end of the month.

Eco Crew, February 4

There’s still time to join LFOLA restoration ecologists in Eco-Crew, held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, February 4, at the Everett Farm Nature Preserve. Volunteers of all ages (children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult) are welcome to participate by removing invasive species, cutting, hauling, and/or burning brush. Appropriate clothing and footwear is suggested. LFOLA will supply work gloves and any tools needed during the work day. For more information or to sign up, email [email protected]

Indigenous Connections to the Land, February 8

Want to know what our area was like before its current settlement? Sign up for the “Indigenous Connections to the Land: Chicagoland Archaeology and Native American Past” lecture by Great Lakes Archaeologist, Dan Melone at the History Center of Lake Forest-Lake Bluff. Held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, the free event (suggested donation $10) will discuss the people of the pre-settlement Chicago period, and what was left behind. More specifically, Dan will present his prehistoric and historic findings from the region. Register online at lflbhistory.org.

Conservation Cocktails, February 10

Come explore the trails and quiet woods to find out what animals are awake and braving the cold winter night on this Friday night “Conservation Cocktails” hike at Mellody Farm Nature Preserve. Held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the cost for this event is $15 per person for members and $20 per person for non-members. Participants are advised to dress for the weather and feel free to bring snowshoes if there is at least 4 inches of snow on the ground. Register online at lfola.org.