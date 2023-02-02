Midwest Escape

Snow or sun. Slopes or sand. That’s what most people think of when they are pondering a winter getaway. Some prefer the warmth of the beach, while others yearn for speed on skis. Often overlooked is a third, much more convenient and practical option, especially for residents of the North Shore.

Five years ago, Bloomington, Indiana, celebrated its bicentennial. The home of the University of Indiana—and the Hoosiers—Bloomington has a population of 50,000 that doubles when the university is in session. It’s the students and the surrounding geography that make towns like Bloomington attractive to visitors looking for new adventures.

“Bloomington was built inside the middle of a national forest, so forest surrounds us. What’s fantastic about it is we’ve got three lakes and hundreds of thousands of acres of timber and trails all around us for people to enjoy outdoor recreation,” says Mike McAfee, Executive Director of Visit Bloomington.

“We’re always ranked the top outdoor adventure town in the state of Indiana, so people come here from all over the place to hike and fish.”

Cycling is also a major outdoor activity in Bloomington. The University hosts its annual “Little 500” cycling race in April, a relay race that takes place on the cinder track at IU’s Bill Armstrong Stadium. There are also great mountain biking trails nearby.

“We happen to be located next door to Brown County, Indiana, which is really considered the best mountain biking in the country east of the Mississippi River,” McAfee says.

Because of its geographic location, Bloomington is also a destination for hikers. Just 30 minutes from downtown Bloomington and the IU campus resides Indiana’s only national forest. Comprised of over 200,000 acres, Hoosier National Forest features hiking trails as well as other nature activities to enjoy during any season.

“Glaciers cut through and they carved out what’s called the Indiana Uplands region. We’re right in the heart of that,” McAfee says. “The terrain is great for hiking, and it makes for a fabulous get away that’s kind of unique and a change of pace for people from the Chicago area.”

McAfee says that for a town of just 50,000 permanent residents, Bloomington has a remarkably vibrant and diverse dining scene. Visitors can taste the world, with a list of restaurant options that include Turkish, Tibetan, Venezuelan, Burmese, Italian, Mexican, Thai, Chinese, French, and Japanese cuisine, among others.

In addition to its many restaurants and its outdoor recreational offerings, arts are an integral part of the local scene in Bloomington. Art galleries dot the downtown area and the IU campus, and with IU boasting of one the nation’s top music programs, a cello or piano recital is never more than a few blocks away.

“What’s great is our university campus borders up right against our downtown and the big square in the area where everybody hangs out, called the Sample Gates,” says McAfee.

“We’re also a sporting town and it’s pretty incredible right now. Both IU basketball teams are doing great, and our soccer team has won five national titles.”

What might be most appealing about Bloomington, especially this time of year, is the relatively mild weather. Sure, it’s still the Midwest, but visitors coming from the North Shore will find most of the time a light jacket, rather than a parka, will suffice for February in Bloomington.

“You can cycle year-round, and you can get outside and enjoy outdoor activities all year long,” McAfee says. “It’s very affordable and easy to live here because it is still a small town and easy to get around, cheap parking, and cheap to stay in one of our many cool, boutique hotels or unique Airbnbs.”

Visitors can also opt to stay out on one of the lakes in a cabin, or on a yurt at the Tibetan Mongolian Buddhist Cultural Center, which was opened by the Dalai Lama’s brother, who taught at IU years ago. And Bloomington hasn’t forgotten about the kids. The Wonder Lab Museum is a science museum just for kids and there are trampoline parks. Some of the art galleries have kids’ activities and exhibitions geared toward them.

“There’s a lot of live music for families and kids at some of the different venues and clubs in town,” McAfee says. “It’s very much a family atmosphere.”

McAfee says about two million visitors a year come to Bloomington, and plenty of those are during the winter. But the city wants potential visitors to know there is room for plenty more.

“Bloomington is a great winter escape with impressive international dining, cultural events, wineries, breweries, winter hikes, and some excellent birding and wildlife sightings,” he says. “It’s a destination to explore this winter.”

For more information about what’s happening in Bloomington this winter, go to visitbloomington.com.