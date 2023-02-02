Material Pursuits

TRIPLE ZERO

“Remember when car magazines were captivating?” asks the marketing team of a decadent (think suede-finish soft covers) quarterly for Porsche aficionados. “When they arrived on your door and you knew you had hours of quiet enjoyment ahead?” Yes, and yes, you might say. If so, the masterminds behind 000 Magazine (that’s triple zero) have an offer that might be impossible to refuse. Pete Stout and Alex Palevsky’s quarterly art journal devoted to all things Porsche aims to provide “long-form deep dives in order to create an alternative to a nice night out—as well as an elixir for today’s endless drop-down notifications and hyperlinks that bounce you right out of a good read.” Its name is a reference to the marque’s three-digit model type numerology and a promise to explore Porsche from its origins without skimping on pages or possibilities. As a subscriber (get four issues per year, starting at $275) you can expect to receive 260 pages filled with extraordinary photos in lavish layouts, thought-provoking stories, unseen archival images, photos of original documents, and insider intel—delivered straight to your doorstep in a custom, oversized box. If you want to take it to the next level, opt for the Limited S Edition, a collectible, hardcover version priced at $999 and limited to just 999 subscribers worldwide. Find out more at 000magazine.com.

FROM DIOR TO THE DRAWING ROOM

As France’s most prominent host and the artistic director of Dior Home and Baby Dior, Cordelia de Castellane is a leading ambassador of the Gallic lifestyle. Simply put, she is to French entertaining what Inès de la Fressange is to French style. Drawing from her illustrious career, family life, and lively social circle, she invites readers into her welcoming world of stylish hospitality in her book Life in a French Country House: Entertaining for All Seasons published by Rizzoli. Organized according to the seasons of the year—spring, summer, fall, and winter—the chapters uncover de Castellane’s tips and inspirations for living and entertaining à la française. With individual sections dedicated to seasonal tableware, recipes and menus, interior design, flower arranging, and more, readers will delight in learning how to recreate chic French style for special events and everyday occasions alike—from a summer lunch on the grass to an elegant Christmas. For more information and to purchase a copy, visit rizzoliusa.com.

LIVEWIRE PREVIEWS S2 DEL MAR ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE

The new S2 Del Mar™ model from LiveWire™, the all-electric motorcycle brand spun off by Harley-Davidson, will reach dealers in early 2023 with a price of about $15,000. The proprietary S2 ARROW architecture was created at LiveWire Labs in Mountain View, California, but the bike’s lean “street-tracker” styling has its roots in Harley-Davidson racing legend. Expected to weigh less than 440 pounds and to be powered by an 80-horsepower motor, the S2 Del Mar should be blazing quick–LiveWire predicts 0-60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. The anticipated range in city riding is 100 miles. For more information, visit livewire.com.