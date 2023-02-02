Friends of Prentice (FOP) hosted its 36th annual fall fundraiser with a “Celebrate with Friends” theme. FOP, a nonprofit organization working in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital to fund innovative and leading-edge research benefitting the lives of women, raised more than $650,000. The fundraiser was held in person at Theater on the Lake and welcomed more than 400 of Chicago’s business and philanthropic leaders. The dollars raised will go toward awarding doctors and clinicians grants needed to continue their life-saving research across all areas of women’s health. friendsofprentice.org
