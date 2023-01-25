Material Pursuits

Designer Dram personalized, blended whiskey is traditionally only available to those who can afford to invest in creating an entire barrel, which can take a minimum of two years and cost upwards of $5,000 if aged well. Now, thanks to DESIGNER DRAM—the world’s first luxury online distillery—you can create a one-of-a-kind bottle of whiskey for your gift recipients’ unique palate at a small fraction of the cost and in just three simple online steps. Designer Dram allows you to craft and design every element of your custom bottle of whiskey—from the barrel selection to the alcohol strength to the personalized custom bottle label. Only exceptional, aged (5 to 10 year) American barrels are used for the custom blending experience. Designer Dram also offers an at-home Experience Kit, allowing for a more elevated experience. The final creation is executed by master distillers and a design team—nothing is automated. Your custom whiskey arrives beautifully packaged in a stunning 750 ml glass decanter made in Italy. A personalized note card is also included. Allow two to four weeks after the order is placed for the shipment to arrive. For more information, visit designerdram.com.

PRINCESS MARIE-CHANTAL of Greece and prestigious American design company Schumacher have collaborated to produce a full suite of stylish wallpapers and fabrics that embody enchanting motifs perfect for any child’s room or nursery. Each of Marie-Chantal’s beautifully crafted designs has elements of whimsy and nostalgia that celebrate the innocence of childhood with sophistication and European flair. The textiles include high-performance, stain-resistant fabrics that are as practical as they are charming. The collection is comprised of seven prints. Princess Marie-Chantal is a hardworking businesswoman who actively and gracefully balances a career in design with the demands of family. Born in London, she spent her early years in Hong Kong and was educated in Switzerland and France, experiences that contributed to her sophisticated eye and extraordinary creativity. An artistic sensibility and passion for design led her to study at the New York Academy of Arts and New York University, where she expanded and honed her considerable skills. Sweet dreams. For more information and to purchase, visit fschumacher.com.

Venice has a thousand reflections of silk, marble, mirror, and light. In VENICE: A PRIVATE INVITATION, Venice resident Servane Giol guides us through a maze of canals, secluded campos, and narrow alleyways to meet some of Venice’s most creative residents, opening the door to private historic palazzi, as well as more recently restored houses and apartments owned by a new generation of artists and designers drawn to Venice’s radiant beauty, energy, and lifestyle. Whether it is in interior design, glass-blowing, shoemaking, or the restoration of historic monuments, her circle of talented friends has brought a renewed vibrancy and elegance to the city, giving visibility to some of Venice’s most elegant traditional crafts and passionately safeguarding them for future generations. Organized around the rich materials and textures of the city’s densely woven fabric of history and celebrating the artisan’s skill at every turn, this visually stunning love letter to the secret beauties of Venice, captured by photographer Mattia Aquila, is both a revelation and unique reminder to all those who wish to recall the golden, iridescent brilliance of their first sight of the mythical city that floats between sky and sea. ©Venice: A Private Invitation by Servane Giol, Flammarion, 2022. Images ©Mattia Aquila, rizzoliusa.com.