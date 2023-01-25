The Art Center Highland Park’s Director of Events JACQUELINE CHILOW oversees extravagant affairs ranging from exhibition openings to weddings. Growing up in Winnetka with art-loving parents, Chilow spent vacations at Art Basel rather than Disneyland. A longtime resident of Highland Park, where she raised her three children, she resides with her husband, Steve, and precious pups Coco and Bella. Starting her career at The Pump Room, she segued into ownership of a decorative art and antique warehouse catering to dealers and collectors before creating her own event company, which eventually led to The Art Center Highland Park role. Between booking caterers and creating guest lists, this is how this event planner extraordinaire stays on-trend.

ON MY MOBILE

“I love Artnet for staying current on everything in the art scene. It’s a wonderful collection of new artists, galleries, art for sale, and news from around the world. And of course, Instagram is always a great place to get my art fix, as well as staying up on catering trends and event ideas. Some of my favorite follows are the event queens, @mindyweiss, @colincowielifestyle, @bashplease, and @fionajoye, and floral designers, @soilandstem, @flirtyfleurs, and @textureflorals.”

IN MY AIRPODS

“My favorite time of the day is in the morning—I walk my dogs for miles and listen to my favorite podcasts on Audible. This American Life, Stuff You Should Know, and You’re Wrong About are all nice to have on in the background. As far as music, I can’t stop listening to Adele’s new album. I mix in some of my old school classics like The Rolling Stones, Elton John, and Coldplay and lately have been loving alternative new music.”

ON MY NIGHTSTAND

“Thank goodness I joined a book club this year. It has pushed me to turn off social media and read some incredibly interesting books. Some of my favorites are The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Dar., American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins, Missionaries by Phil Klay, and The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. I’m just starting The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles and can’t put it down!”