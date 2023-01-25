Apricot Glazed Lamb Chop

Serves four

FOR THE GLAZE:

• 1 10-ounce jar apricot preserves (3/4 cup)

• 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

• 1 teaspoon rice vinegar

• 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish

• 1 whole garlic clove, peeled

• 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• A pinch freshly ground black pepper

FOR THE LAMB:

• 12 4-ounce baby lamb rib chops

• Canola oil

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place all glaze ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring until preserves are smooth. Remove from heat and set aside.

Rub the lamb chops all over with canola oil and season both sides with salt and pepper.

Heat grill or cast iron grill pan to high. Add chops and cook over high heat until nicely browned, about three minutes. Turn chops over and brush cooked side with glaze. Continue cooking for 3-4 more minutes for medium-rare.

Remove chops from heat and brush second side with glaze. Transfer to a platter and garnish with mint sprigs.