Apples To Apples

Hard cider has come a long way in America over the last decade, flourishing in popularity to rival hard seltzer and some beer categories.

Made from the fermented juice of apples and other fruits, cider ranges widely in alcohol content (ranging on average from 4.5 percent to 7 percent) and is now offered in a wide range of flavors to appeal to almost every palate.

Next weekend, Cider Summit Chicago—a day-long event featuring nearly 200 ciders, cider cocktails, and apple spirits—returns to Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom after a two-year hiatus. Known as the region’s largest cider tasting, the 9th annual event celebrates local, regional, and international artisanal ciders and cidermakers.

Two sessions are offered at the Saturday, February 4, tasting. Session One goes from noon to 3 p.m. (with VIP admission at 11 a.m.) and Session Two goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (VIP admission at 4 p.m.) Last pour is 15 minutes prior to the session close. Because each session is ticketed separately, you must have a ticket for the correct session in order to enter the festival. Admission is restricted to those age 21 and over.

Cider Summit Chicago is a unique opportunity for guests to meet and greet cidermakers and taste popular and new releases. Founded over a dozen years ago, Cider Summit produces cider tasting festivals in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Chicago.

Returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers expect next weekend’s event to be one of the most well-attended yet. With 150 selections from more than 50 producers—including local, regional, and international favorites—the only challenge will be what to taste first.

Cider lovers can snack on delicious food from Chelsea’s Gluten Free and Sausage Fest food trucks, plus additional onsite snacks. There will also be an event store with festival merchandise and extra tasting tickets. Presented by Binny’s Beverage Depot, additional support comes from The Green Post Pub and Louis Glunz Beer.

A portion of ticket sales from the event proceed Women Employed, a nearly 50-year-old Chicago-based advocacy organization that pursues equity for women in the workforce by effecting policy change, expanding access to educational opportunities, and advocating for fair and inclusive workplaces so that all women, families, and communities can thrive.

General admission tickets are $40 per session and include a souvenir tasting glass, 12 tasting tickets, and a $1 donation to Women Employed. VIP tickets (space is limited) are $50 per session and include express admission to the event, a souvenir tasting glass, 16 tasting tickets, plus a $1 donation per ticket to Women Employed.

All tickets must be purchased in advance online at cidersummit.com and will not be sold at the door. The Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier is located at 840 E. Grand Avenue in Chicago.