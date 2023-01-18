What color is strength, optimism, and joy? According to the Pantone Color Institute (Pantone), the 2023 Color of the Year is just that—a “shade rooted in nature, descending from the red family” called Viva Magenta.

“In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real,” says Pantone’s Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman. “Rooted in the primordial, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength.”

It’s a color that she says “vibrates with vim and vigor,” a powerful hue that promises excitement and drama.

Pantone originally created the Pantone Color of the Year educational program in 1999 to engage the design community and color enthusiasts around the world in a conversation around color.

“We wanted to draw attention to the relationship between culture and color,” says Laurie Pressman, Pantone Vice President. “We wanted to highlight to our audience how what is taking place in our global culture is expressed and reflected through the language of color. This thought process rings just as true today just as it did back in 1999. That’s one of the major reasons why, each year, so many around the world look forward to our Pantone Color of the Year announcement.”

Viva Magenta was received just as ceremoniously in 2023 as interior design professionals and other tastemakers greeted this vibrant hue.

“Pantone’s Color of the Year may seem like a brave choice for paint if you’re a more classic and reserved decorator who usually remains loyal to the steadfast nature of a neutral,” says Paula Taylor, Trend Specialist at Graham & Brown. “This color, however, reflects the need for self-expression and confidence, inviting us to be more open and show our personalities to the world.”

Her go-to paint hue from Graham & Brown?

“A splash of our Vixen paint can create the vibrancy and warmth that we are so in need of in our lives and homes,” she says. “It can create a glorious vision in any room; in the hallway, it would welcome visitors into a playful space or create an exciting office room to help get those creative juices flowing.”

James Greenwood, Brand and Interiors Expert at Graham & Brown adds, “It is easy to be put off using a bright color like this in the home, however we think this is easily translatable into a homey hue and our fearless Vixen paint is the perfect melding of a rich red with pinkish undertones. This stunning color looks playful in a brighter light, or sophisticated in a smaller cozy space.”

But the influence of color extends to other parts of the home.

It can also add a hint of boldness to any kitchen, hospitality setting, or eatery, as shown by the latest Kiss & Rell solid surface offering by by Durasein.

These Viva Magenta-inspired solid surfaces are not only beautiful, but antibacterial, making them an ideal surface for both kitchen and bath applications. Durasein materials are also resistant to mold and mildew, along with being food safe, non-toxic, non-porous, and low VOC.

Juliska, a modern iconic tabletop brand, is also embracing the Pantone Color of the Year with its French-inspired, soft filigree placemat. It’s truly a work of master workmanship with an encircled weave pattern and a lovely backdrop to frame your place settings.

“This powerful and empowering color encompasses pure joy and the freedom of experimentation within the home,” adds Taylor. “This is a warming color that can really be worked into any room, whether it is in the furniture, window dressings, or of course, the walls!”