Material Pursuits

HUMPHREYS OF HENLEY, a luxury concierge travel company, partners with British 5-star hotels and international travel agents to create authentic, immersive, rarefied, and edifying experiences for visitors to the United Kingdom. An imaginative selection of itineraries includes quintessentially British enjoyments: a private tour of “Downton Abbey,” also known as Highclere Castle, where Lady Carnarvon may join you for coffee and pastries; shooting parties on a private estate, and the only “access all areas” pass to the Henley Royal Regatta. Founder Sam Evans explains, “We open doors, including those of Windsor Castle for behind-the-ropes tours of the State Apartments, and to the Wormsley Estate, home to the Getty family and their vast private library.” Insider knowledge ensures that guests experience the English season in style—avoiding traffic jams, securing the best reservations, and chauffeurs and helicopter pilots working in perfect harmony. This year, guests are invited to celebrate Her Majesty the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Humphreys Jubilee Collection features seven packages celebrating the queen’s seven decades of service. Guests will be hosted by those who have worked with the Queen or who are family members, including Lord Maurice Fermoy, first cousin to Princess Diana. They will enjoy experiences that reflect the queen’s passions and interests while getting to know Her Majesty and the life of a royal a little better. With Humphreys of Henley, it is quite possible to live royally. For more information, visit humphreysofhenley.co.uk.

Since 1920, Architectural Digest has celebrated design talents, innovative homes, and products—providing endless decoration, lifestyle, and travel inspiration. With 10 global editions, the magazine is an authority renowned all over the world for publishing only the very best of today’s interior design. In this new compilation, ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST: THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ROOMS IN THE WORLD, gorgeous interiors are highlighted telling a unique story of not only the decor but of a country’s culture. The editors of Architectural Digest’s international editions hand-selected a collection of their most treasured spaces spanning from the United States to Italy and from the Middle East to China, and beyond. Brimming with stunning imagery and rich international inspirations, this unparalleled curation of global interiors is a must for every library of interior design. Architectural Digest: The Most Beautiful Rooms in the World, Rizzoli New York, 2020 is available locally at Barbara’s Bookstore in Burr Ridge, 630-920-1500, barbarasbookstore.com, or at rizzoliusa.com.

A room refresh with Merinda Studio’s newly launched kids collection, including double daisies wallpaper in robins egg, cotton candy, and sunshine; all washable and available in peel and stick. The MERINDA KIDS COLLECTION also features pillows and fabric, including customizable initial wall art to add a personal touch to any space. For more information, visit merindastudio.com.