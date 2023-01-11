Material Pursuits

READ IT

Jewelry fans, philanthropists, and those looking for inspiration will all enjoy Kendra Scott’s latest book. With a voice that’s vulnerable, wise, funny. and poignant, this dynamo takes us on a journey of personal stories and tough life lessons in her new memoir BORN TO SHINE: DO GOOD, FIND YOUR JOY, AND BUILD A LIFE YOU LOVE. From her humble beginnings as a bullied middle schooler in small-town Wisconsin, to launching her billion-dollar business in her spare bedroom with $500, to the devastating accident that turned her world on its axis, Scott shares how she built a life and career grounded in joy, kindness, purpose and giving back. Through the ups and downs, her struggles and triumphs, Scott reminds us that not all that glitters is gold, that life is as messy as it is magical and that even in our darkest of days, there is always a light to shine. Available at Kendra Scott Old Orchard and all high end bookstores.

WRITE IT

Your gorgeous designer bag deserves better than a Bic. Upgrade your pen with a Faber-Castell pen. THE AMBITION rollerball is a subtle beauty with a barrel made of precious resin, with leaf design produced by a 3D printer and a cap and grip made of chrome-plated polished metal. This winning combination is both tactile and attractive, with the bonus of the texture making it easier to find in your bag. $75, available at Razny Jewelers Highland Park.

STAR IT

The new GOLDEN GOOSE store at Oakbrook Center is a drop of Venice in our favorite luxury shopping center. Housing ready-to-wear, accessories, and footwear, the boutique offers exclusive styles and personalization for collectors who want each pair of Superstar sneakers to be theirs alone. Since its founding in 2000, GG designers Alessandro Gallo and Francesca Rinaldo have brilliantly merged American city chic with Italian sartorial traditions, creating an irresistible brand that brings the fun into fashion. goldengoose.com, 331.282.2340.