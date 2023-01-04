Material Pursuits

EXPERIENCE LUXURY HOMES WORLDWIDE

HomeExchange, the global leader in home exchange vacations for over 30 years, has launched HomeExchange Collection, an exclusive community for like-minded travelers to meet, share, and exchange their luxury homes. One of the real luxuries for members of the HomeExchange Collection is the possibility to feel at home anywhere in the world in luxury homes with character. HomeExchange Collection now features homes in over 35 different countries, from Argentina to Indonesia, ranging from penthouses in global cities and centuries-old castles to wilderness retreats. Another superior benefit to other home exchange programs is the possibility to uncover unique local culture and customs from host members who offer unparalleled pre-arrival advice for authentic travel experiences. Members, who number notable sustainable fashion designers, international consultants, interior designers, scientists, architects, artists, and engineers among their ranks, are dedicated to sharing their homes and providing insider recommendations on the destinations. For more information, visit homeexchange.com/collection.

THE NEW LAMBORGHINI URUS S

Automobili Lamborghini recently announced the Urus S, the successor to the original Urus that established a new Super SUV niche in the luxury segment. The Urus S delivers increased power combined with luxurious versatility and presence to confirm its status as the ultimate lifestyle Lamborghini Super SUV. “The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive everyday. The Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury, and versatility,” says Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. Prices start at $229,495. For more information, visit lamborghini.com.

CONNECTING YOU TO YOUR INNER BEAUTY

Built on the foundation of personalized skin wellness, Nova Skin Facial Spa in Barrington aims to elevate the way you approach skin care. Taking a holistic approach to facial services by focusing on improving your skin not only with advanced treatments and pharmaceutical grade products but also by personalizing your experience based on your individual needs and mood. Every facial includes a neck and shoulder massage, aromatherapy, beverage, and hand treatment. Their simplified process allows every aspect to be addressed that could be causing your issues and customize your treatments based what you need in order to help you achieve beautiful skin from the inside out. For more information, and to book an appointment, visit novaskinfacialspa.com.