Log On And Learn

Bess Bower Dunn Museum in Libertyville kicked off the new year with its 8th annual Lake County History Symposium, two days of free online-only events that explore the history of food and hospitality in our communities.

This annual gathering of people interested in the history of Lake County features professional, amateur, and student historians. These specially selected guests give presentations based on their original historical research, using primary and secondary sources.

The first of the “Eat, Drink, and Be Merry” symposiums was presented via Zoom on January 5, but Day Two is slated for 7 p.m. next Thursday, January 19. Admission is free but space is limited so register as soon as possible.

The three presentations next week include:

“STAY: THE HISTORY OF LIBERTYVILLE HOTELS,” presented by Jenny Barry, explores the history of traveler accommodations in Libertyville, which has the unique distinction of being a stopping point for visitors since the mid-1800s. Barry, a local history librarian with the Libertyville Historical Society, introduces a few of these early hotels and stories of some notable guests.

“FLORA AND FAUNA” presented by Nancy Webster, features recipes collected orally by Native Americans and written by local pioneer settlers that demonstrate sustenance and diet using native flora and fauna. This fascinating glimpse of our local history will be illustrated using glass slides.

“EATING WILD IN DEERFIELD,” presented by Donna-Marie Stupple, takes a look at the history of Wild Game fund-raising dinners in the area, including one in which the main dish was local raccoons.

For more information about the museum’s permanent exhibitions, visit lcfpd.org/museum/. To register for the free symposium via Zoom, visit lcfpd.org/2023-lake-countyhistory-symposium/day2/