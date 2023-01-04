Banish Cooking Fatigue

January inevitably brings the desire for clean, delicious, healthy food, traditionally requiring serious kitchen time. And let’s be honest, we have all spent more than our fair share of time making meals since COVID-19 hit so many months ago. Chicago-based Eat Purely is the tasty, nourishing answer to cooking and the sometimes not-so-healthy carry-out fatigue.

In 2015, Eat Purely set out to make delicious, nutritious food more accessible to more people, in the most convenient way possible. Its founders sought to create an experience that made life easier for people—healthy meals that actually tasted good, delivered to your door —no shopping, no chopping, no dishes. From there, Eat Purely was born.

With high food and business standards from the beginning, they sourced ingredients from local farms, teaming up with talented chefs to bring delicious recipes to life every week. They began delivering meals to family members, then friends, then neighbors. Now Eat Purely serves the entire Chicagoland area.

Eat Purely’s meals are created daily with the freshest, intentionally-sourced ingredients, never containing any hormones or artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives—simple, real ingredients. When crafting recipes, the staff considers what ingredients are seasonally available and what foods are both delicious and nutritious, allowing them to harness nature’s current and freshest outputs while providing the nutritional support our bodies need. These thoughtful meals cater to all types of eaters and are inspired by global cuisines.

Our goal of zero food waste is supported by our trained staff, meticulous inventory systems, and proactive menu planning.

Giving back to local communities is also in Eat Purely’s DNA. Since its inception, the company has donated meals to people in need. Whether it be the Chicago Public Schools system, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, or our local health care system, the staff continually engages with community leaders to determine how they can help provide access to healthy meals for those in need. All unsold meals are donated, which serves the community and aids in the company’s mission of zero food waste.

A subscription is not needed (hallelujah!) and a wide variety of meals—including breakfasts and lunches—are available through their easy to use website and app. Family style meals, kids’ meals, single entrees, sides, and desserts from a weekly rotating menu can be pre-ordered and a delivery time may be chosen up to a week ahead of time. The best part is, Eat Purely meals are never frozen, and can be reheated in an oven or microwave.

To learn more about Eat Purely or to place an order, visit eatpurely.com or download the Eat Purely app.