Star Factor

The North Shore’s own Piven Theatre Workshop (Piven) celebrated Glo Rolighed— philanthropist, real estate broker, and Piven Board Chair—last month with a gala event attended by philanthropic leaders, community partners, and friends from Hollywood and around the country.

Held at Space in Evanston, the event honored Glo for her contributions to Piven’s successful programming over the past 10 years and introduced the Ron Rolighed Scholarship Fund.

Glo has been the leader of Piven’s work as it pivoted to expand its mission to include more programming for underserved individuals in underresourced areas. Partnerships over the past 10 years have included: Fleetwood Jourdain Theatre; Options for College Success; Cove School; Off the Streets Club; Rice Child and Family Center; Mudlark Theater; Actor’s Gymnasium; the Cook County Jail; Literature for All of Us; Evanston Township High School; the Evanston Art Center; Open Communi;es; Rainbows for All Children; the Evanston YWCA; and Interfaith Acton.

“Honestly,” says Artistic Director Jen Green. “we couldn’t have done this without Glo.”

Known for its celebrity alumni, Piven remains committed to its mission of serving children and adults with theater training programs. Steeped in improvisational ensemble-based theatre techniques, Piven training programs foster growth in students of all ages by promoting listening, compassion, creativity, and self-esteem.

Whether teaching students with developmental disabilities, social and emotional challenges, or physical limitations, each person gains a sense of belonging and community at Piven, along with skills that are necessary in theater, and in life. Piven has an enduring commitment to giving back to the community by offering need-based scholarships, giving away as much as $50,000 in scholarships per year.

Hosted by Ann Cusack and featuring the Chris Greene Quartet, the star-studded concert began with music and a special tribute to Glo, along with unforgettable surprises throughout the night.

For more information about Piven Theatre Workshop, call 847-866-6597 or visit piventheatre.org.