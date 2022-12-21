Material Pursuits

Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

PACK IT

Hinsdale’s Maggie Gerth is the genius behind PROPS LUGGAGE, a carry-on approved roller case with built-in legs. This first-of-a-kind suitcase can serve as its own luggage rack, airport work station, or even a dining table. With travel sometimes bumpy these days, choosing a well-designed bag like this can make a big difference in your trips. Props Luggage is lightweight and designed with a top-lid opening, which makes it easy to pack. propsluggage.com

SHLIOT PTEHSE

Generations of local children and teens have participated in Trolls, the ski and snowboarding program at KING KEYSERNot many things inspire kids to be up and on a bus early on Saturday morning, but the thrill of being with friends is reason enough to fill several coaches for the eight-week season. This month kicks off the 59th season of Trolls. It’s quite an accomplishment with an incredible roster of alumni skiers. kingkeyser.com

PAGE THROUGH IT

Does White Lotus season two have you pining for an Aperol Spritz and a plate of pasta with a view of the sea? Add this beautiful book to your library for an afternoon of armchair traveling. The lush photography and lively storytelling perfectly captures la dolce vita. assouline.com

  The Greatest Gift

    Brandon Myers was 6 when his family had to cut short a vacation in Hawaii.
    His maternal grandfather had died…

    PACK IT
    Hinsdale's Maggie Gerth is the genius behind PROPS LUGGAGE, a carry-on approved roller case with built-in legs. This first-of-a-kind suitcase…

