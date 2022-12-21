Finding Their Wings

Katherine Banich of Winnetka; Meghan Norton of Lake Forest; and Maria Shideler of Winnetka joined forces as co-chairs to lead the planning for the 19th Annual Sweet Home Chicago fundraiser for WINGS, Illinois’ largest domestic violence agency, on December 11, at The Four Seasons Chicago.

Sweet Home Chicago honorary co-chairs, WINGS Board Chair Emerita Rita and John Canning also shared a moment with Santa and Mrs. Claus to celebrate that this year’s benefit raised more than $750,000 to support WINGS—bringing the total raised by this family fundraiser to close to $12.2 million since 2004.

Established in 1985, WINGS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has provided more than one million nights of safe shelter since it opened. During 2022, WINGS provided 7,500 hours of counseling services for adults and 9,000 hours for children.

To heal and become financially independent, WINGS’ clients move to one of more than 50 homes and apartments for two years or to one of 165 rapid rehousing units in the City of Chicago and suburbs for one year.

For more information, visit wingsprogram.com.