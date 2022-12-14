Season Of Giving

The holiday season can be anything but bright for individuals and families who are struggling. Food pantries across the North Shore are ready to help.

Here are just a few of the organizations in our communities that provide help for those in need.

EVANSTON

A number of organizations in Evanston provide food accessibility and support to needy families and seniors, including Connections for the Homeless, Evanston Vineyard Food Pantry, and Hillside Food Pantry. A full list can be accessed at cityofevanston.org.

HIGHLAND PARK

The City of Highland Park partners with the Moraine Township Food Pantry. Donations of unopened, unexpired food can be brought to the Township’s office at 800 Central Avenue. For more information about Highland Park’s efforts to alleviate hunger, visit morainetownship.org or call Linda Contreras at 847-432-3240.

LAKE FOREST

The Community Food Pantry at the Church of the Holy Spirit at 400 East Westminster Avenue in Lake Forest serves needy individuals and families from surrounding communities, including Waukegan, North Chicago, Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, and Zion. The pantry is 100 percent reliant on designated food pantry donations and offers tours to the community so residents can learn more about its work. For more information, call the pantry’s director, John Harper, at 847-345-3938 or visit chlsf.org.

NEW TRIER TOWNSHIP

The New Trier Township Food Pantry—serving Wilmette, Winnetka, Kenilworth, and Glencoe—helps neighbors and workers of the Township meet basic food and hygiene needs, especially for those who have been presented with unexpected life challenges. Residents in need are urged to contact the Township’s social worker, Jeanne Winsted-Rosser, for an interview. She can be reached at 847-446-8201. For more information visit newtriertownship.com/156/food-pantry.

NORTHFIELD

The Northfield Township Food Pantry accepts donations of food items, which can be dropped off in donation bins outside the Township’s offices at 2550 Waukegan Road in Glenview. It also offers for volunteer opportunities on its website at northfield.il.us/pantry, along with assistance for residents of Northfield Township who may need food insecurity assistance. For more information about the pantry, contact Kevin Berry, Pantry Coordinator, at 847-724-8300.