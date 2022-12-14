Scent-Sational Pop-Up

Scent can be a powerfully evocative thing, conjuring and connecting us to meaningful memories of people, places, and events. For young entrepreneur Paris Mendes, this is especially true.

Adenah, the warmly aromatic perfume Mendes started marketing earlier this year, is named after her mother, Dena Mendes, who ended her heroic 20-year fight with cancer six years ago. It’s also the name of the nonprofit foundation Mendes has launched as part of the brand to help families of those battling cancer with a wide range of resources.

The fragrance and foundation, along with art curated by Ari Goldwasser, will be unveiled at a pop-up from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, at Laughlin Gallery in Highland Park.

“When my mom passed, I was 20, and had to figure out so much on my own,” says Mendes, now 26. “Having experienced this, I know that there are a lot of families who need support for everything from finding estate lawyers and naturopathic care, to paying for lymphatic drainage or even groceries. The hope is that Adenah Foundation will help them with all of that.”

Once incorporation of the nonprofit is complete, 15 percent of all proceeds will go to the foundation. In the interim, those percentages will go to the Cancer Research Institute to fund immunotherapy research.

The Adenah scent, a perfume oil free of sulphates, silicones, and phthalates, is also vegan—a combination of Egyptian amber and wood-derived musk in jojoba oil. It was developed by Dena in the midst of many surgeries and chemotherapy treatments.

“Going through all of that, your skin becomes very sensitive and fragile,” explains Mendes. “My mother developed this scent to help her feel beautiful and powerful, even on her worst days. Eventually she started selling the fragrance to others who were going through treatment and even hospital staff, then expanding to wholesale accounts.”

Thankfully, Dena taught Paris how to make the perfume, enabling her to keep bottling it for clients, friends, and family who wanted to keep their connection with Dena alive.

“Then a year ago I decided to rebrand and change the name from ‘Love and Light’ to ‘Adenah’, which is my mom’s Hebrew name,” say Mendes. “It means luxurious, elegant, and delicate, which is the perfect description of the fragrance.”

Mendes, who became her mother’s primary caregiver when she was only 16, is already known for her creative reworking of vintage fabrics, jeans, and decorative accessories in Los Angeles.

Now back on the North Shore, she is thrilled to be teaming with art curator Goldwasser of Arielle Vintage for the pair’s first pop-up. The two knew each other from Highland Park High School and had admired each other’s Instagram-based businesses for years.

“As young female entrepreneurs, we see the strength in collaborating,” says Goldwasser. “Our hope is to do more pop-ups, ideally once a month, all over Chicago.”

Looking ahead, Mendes hopes to add two more fragrances under the Adenah Foundation banner—each imbued with memories of her grandmothers, with whom she was very close, plus candles and body oil.

Laughlin Gallery is located at 1900 Sheridan Road in Highland Park.