Mouse King Magic

Leave it to Mudlark Theater Company to reinvent a classic.

This weekend, young performers will present an original adaptation of “The Nutcracker,” a play based on an 1816 short story by E.T.A. Hoffmann that inspired Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet.

Christina Lepri, who has worked with Mudlark for more than a decade, wrote the script based on Hoffmann’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.”

Running now through Sunday, December 18, Mudlark’s “The Nutcracker” tells the story of 12-year-old Marie. Her family thinks she needs to grow up but she doesn’t want to stop living in her imaginary world of toys. Little do they know, that world is real.

Directed by Jamie Macpherson, “The Nutcracker” continues at 7 p.m. Friday, December 16; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, December 17, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 18. Tickets are $18.

Mudlark Theater Company is located at 1417 Hinman Avenue in Evanston. For more information, visit mudlarktheater.org.