Material Pursuits

THE WORLD’S FIRST SEAWORTHY LUXURY ECO HOTEL SUITE

Nestled in the cerulean waters of the Côte de Granite Rose, Britanny’s Pink Granite Coast, this circular island-cum-boat will afford you an escapade to remember. French designed and manufactured, ANTHENEA, offers an exceptionally immersive experience for an unforgettable 24-hours. In harmony with its setting, this getaway will charm you with water lapping against its stable hull, birdsong in the morning, and the breeze-tinged silence of the spectacular surrounding nature. The 360* observatory allows unprecedented views of the sea around you, including views of schools of fish moving gracefully beneath your eyes through the glass paneled bottom. Anthenea’s 360* solarium is ideal for sun-bathing, al fresco dinners or brunches, and seats twelve comfortably. Certified as sea-worthy, you can sail along the seascape in slow discovery mode and drop anchor where your heart desires—no particular navigational skills or licenses are required. And should you fall in love with the experience, you can also design a personalized island-pod of your own. For more information, visit anthenea.fr/en/anthenea/.

THE WELL-LOVED HOUSE

Elle Décor A-List designer Ashley Whittaker released her first book this year, sharing the secrets of her colorful, pattern-filled, classic rooms. In A Well-Loved House, she shares a selection of dwellings, from gracious Connecticut estates to chic Manhattan pieds-a-terre to waterfront beach houses on the Florida coast and a never-before seen look at the designer’s own home in the country. Across the pages Whittaker offers guidance on furniture plans, complementing the architecture of a space, playing with color, and mixing patterns—explaining why it’s important to have consistent threads throughout a home, but also contrast and juxtaposition. Whittaker’s homes welcome you at the end of a long day, are homes for living, and homes to love. For more information, visit rizzoli.com.

JONES ROAD was founded by makeup artist Bobbi Brown on the philosophy that the world doesn’t need more beauty products. It needs better beauty products. Clean, strategic, high-grade formulations that work on every skin type and tone—and that are as simple to use as they are to master. Jones Road is a lifetime of beauty knowledge, distilled. “All of my endeavors start from my attempt to bridge the gap between what Is and what could be,” says Brown. “I’m a person who is constantly taking mental notes, following the threads of my curiosity, asking questions. Four years ago, after I left Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, one of those questions was: Why can’t I find makeup products that are both clean and high-performance—that don’t sacrifice one for the other?” Jones Road was born from a search for something that didn’t yet exist. “Because it didn’t exist, I had to create it,” says Brown. “What I wanted was the makeup equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife: easy, cool, multi-purpose products that could be used to nail any look, whether it be no-makeup makeup or something with more drama.” For more information, visit jonesroadbeauty.com.