Field Of Higher Education Dreams

Joan Boughton, a long-time resident of Lake Forest, has been a volunteer mentor with Waukegan to College for the last couple of years. She began the work after retiring from a 40-year career as an actuary, the last 10 years of which were spent at Aon. Boughton also serves on the board of Waukegan to College, a rapidly growing nonprofit that helps local students prepare for, enroll in and graduate from colleges and universities across the country.

Waukegan schools have limited resources to assist its students with the challenging and nuanced path to college. Waukegan to College fills that gap, partnering with both local families and schools, while supporting individual student and family needs. The organization depends on a highly skilled professional staff and a cadre of dedicated volunteers.

“I love being able to have a direct impact on someone,” says Boughton. “I love what I have learned from my mentee. I love that her whole family is involved and committed.”

Her current mentee is Lily Botero, a high school sophomore at Lake Forest Academy who is on a full-ride scholarship. With the support of her Boughton and Waukegan to College, Botero hopes to attend college and study engineering.

“My time with my mentor Joan has been extremely helpful, knowing I have an amazing support system by my side” says Botero. “I didn’t expect the mentor matchup to go so smoothly, but I am incredibly glad it did! I am having such a great time with her and look forward to many more years of companionship.”

The relationship between mentor and mentee can be very important to a mentee’s success.

“The mentor can advocate for the student while offering a mature, adult perspective that doesn’t carry the emotional load that might come from even the most well-meaning family member,” explains Boughton. “I would like to encourage more people to volunteer.”

More than 85 volunteers already work with Waukegan to College as student mentors but many more are needed. Currently, there is a waiting list of 35 high school students in need of an immediate mentor match. More are needed every new school year as the organization launches its 1,000 Dreams initiative—a push to assist 1,000 students advance towards a college education by 2029.

Mentors and mentees are paired based on shared interests and skills.

“A mentor is a loyal advisor, a teacher or coach, guide, confidante, and role model. They are a concerned individual who is an advocate for the needs of the mentee and who helps bring out their best qualities. Mentors make an impact on a young person’s life and develop a lifelong friendship,” says Laura Rios, Program Director. “Mentors should be familiar with the college readiness and access process. We work with first-generation students and they don’t usually have anyone in their family to guide them. A mentor who has gone to college or helped their children go to college will be able to help our students through the process.”

Waukegan to College provides training and ongoing support for its team of volunteer mentors. If you would like to volunteer or find out more information, visit waukegantocollege/joinus.org, email [email protected], or call 224-628-3067.