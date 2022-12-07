Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Goes Organic

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars has just completed the first year of a three-year organic certification for the historic FAY and S.L.V. estate vineyards, which encompass 114 acres.

“Our impact on the environment doesn’t stop at the fence line,” says Kirk Grace, Vineyard Director at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars. “What we do in our vineyards has impact downstream. We have to be good neighbors and good stewards of the land and we want to do the right thing for our grapes, our workers, our consumers, and the planet.”

The winery is on track to be certified organic in 2024. FAY and S.L.V. became certified transitional by the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) last month. Its Danika Ranch in the Oak Knoll District will also be certified organic in 2024.

To achieve organic certification, the focus in the vineyards is on soil health and integrated pest management while ensuring that every material used in the vineyard is recorded and approved. When it comes to soil health, vineyard practices include sheep grazing, cover crops, improving soil microbiology, and the elimination of herbicides. For integrated pest management, the winery uses owl and blue bird boxes, bio fungicides, pheromone disruption, and the release of beneficial insects.

Sustainability has always been a core focus at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Vineyard Director Kirk Grace has led the efforts since he joined the winery in 2006.

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars first received “Napa Green Winery” and “Napa Green Land” certification in 2010. All three estate vineyards (FAY, S.L.V. and Danika Ranch) were recertified for Napa Green in 2016. The winery was recertified Napa Green in 2020 and this certification continues today. The winery is also proud to hold Fish Friendly Farming (FFF) certification for FAY, S.L.V. and Danika Ranch estate vineyards. All of the estate vineyards are also certified by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA).

The team at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars believes that becoming certified organic will improve fruit quality, ultimately leading to greater elegance and enhanced fruit characteristics in the wines.

“We are excited to be on the path to organic certification,” said Winemaker Marcus Notaro. “My team and I work hard every day to make the highest quality wines possible for our fans to enjoy. It’s a win for everyone that we can enhance fruit quality and bring more complexity and length to our wines while preserving and protecting the land for the future.”

The FAY and S.L.V. estate vineyards are among the most historic in Napa Valley. The FAY vineyard is where the story of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars began. Established by pioneering grape grower Nathan Fay in 1961, it was the first planting of Cabernet Sauvignon in what is now the Stags Leap District. The 66-acre vineyard is planted primarily to Cabernet Sauvignon with 1.5 acres of Cabernet Franc. In November 2021, the winery purchased the Turnbull Vineyard, a 12-acre vineyard immediately adjacent to FAY that is also planted to Cabernet Sauvignon.

S.L.V., also known as Stag’s Leap Vineyards, is the winery’s first vineyard. Planted in 1970, this vineyard achieved international fame when three-year-old vines from the 1973 harvest produced a wine that triumphed over some of France’s greatest Bordeaux in a blind tasting among French wine experts in Paris.

The tasting, known today as the 1976 “Judgment of Paris,” fundamentally transformed how California wines were viewed worldwide and the stunning victory launched Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars into the ranks of the world’s most noteworthy Cabernet Sauvignon producers. S.L.V. encompasses roughly 35 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon and 1.5 acres of Cabernet Franc.

For more information, visit stagsleapwinecellars.com.