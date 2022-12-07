Material Pursuits

WELL FRAMED

Every year it happens. You need to find another round of unique gifts. This is the year you’re going to get creative gifts for everyone on your list, you say. Super personal, thought-through, one-of-a-kind. Something that will make them either tear up or burst into laughter—or both. Framebridge is here to help with a new line of burl wood frames. Burl wood’s popularity first peaked in the 1970s but it’s having a major moment once again. Its sophisticated and visually striking grain makes it a favorite of sculptors and furniture makers. The naturally varying swirls and textures of the burl wood grain in our frames make them unique, complementing a wide range of art, and are equally at home with traditional and eclectic styles. For more information, visit framebridge.com or stop by one of the Chicago locations in person.

IPPOLITA

“I have created a new kind of luxury experience that encourages women to explore the beauty of the pieces within a radically new environment,” says Ippolita Rostagno, Creative Director and CEO of IPPOLITA. The Italian jewelry brand has for the first time removed the traditional “behind-the-glass” boundary found in most luxury jewelers at their new boutique in 900 N. Michigan Avenue. Clients are invited to touch, try on, and experience the jewelry in an intimate way as though opening one’s personal jewelry box. As an artist first and a designer second, Rostagno believes that the craftsmanship behind her designs is as important as the beauty. There is no better way to discover this than to immerse oneself in the jewelry brand known for its organic shapes, effortless layering, and versatility.

BRAVA PURE LIGHT OVEN

Home Cooking Simplified

The newest revolution in the kitchen has arrived. The Brava countertop oven cooks with light—achieving a blend of speed and consistency ensuring a delicious meal every time with no tending to while it cooks. Wi-Fi connected and controllable through its companion app, the Brava cooks by ingredient or pre-programmed recipe. New features and new recipes are continuously rolled out directly to the oven, and with its eight plus countertop appliances in one, you can sear, roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, slow-cook, toast, reheat and keep warm. Saving time for busier than ever home cooks, all with the touch of a button. brava.com