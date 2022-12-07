Eight Nights of Hanukkah

JCC Chicago is thrilled to announce the return of the “8 Nights of Hanukkah” celebration with free in-person and virtual programming held in Chicago and on the North Shore from December 18 to 25.

In its third year celebrating all eight nights, the J welcomes children, families, teens, and adults to nightly in-person or virtual programming across the suburbs and city.

The 2022 lineup includes:

1st Night 1st Light at Gallagher Way | Sunday, December 18, 3-6pm

Kick off Hanukkah with a FREE celebration in partnership with Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark Street, in Chicago. Families are invited to ignite the first candle and enjoy live music, entertainers, Hanukkah games, giveaways, and more! Teens and adults in their 20s/30s can get FREE admission into Gallagher Way’s Winterland, inside Wrigley Field, to ice skate and get a complimentary refreshment on the J! All are welcome.

2nd Night, 2nd Light: Virtual Hanukkah Sing-Along | Monday, December 19, 5:30-6pm

Light the menorah and sing along with JCC Chicago Early Childhood. All are welcome to join the JCC for a FREE virtual song session with Ms. Amy and light the candles to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah. Grab your menorahs, candles and get ready to SING!

3rd Night, 3rd Light with Apachi Day Camp | Tuesday, December 20, Various Times

JCC Chicago’s Apachi Day Camp will host FREE in-person, family-friendly events featuring an ice cream social, a hot cocoa bar, live music, and dreidel competitions at three locations in the suburbs (Northbrook, Lake Zurich, and Evanston). Find a location nearest you and learn more at jccchicago.org/8nights

4th Night, 4th Light: Camp Chi Hanukkah Hangtime | Wednesday, December 21, 5:30-7pm

JCC Chicago’s overnight camp in the Wisconsin Dells, Camp Chi, is hosting an in-person Hanukkah bonfire party with cookie decorating, dreidel competitions, and s’mores at Bernard Weinger JCC, 300 Revere Drive, in Northbrook. Plus, starting November 24, Camp Chi will also be hosting a toy drive for families in need, in partnership with Toys for Tots Chicago. Toy donations can be dropped off at Bernard Weinger JCC and ‘Z’ Frank Apachi Day Camp in Northbrook, Lake County JCC in Lake Zurich, or Florence G. Heller JCC in Lakeview.

5th Night, 5th Light: Latkes, Libations & Lo-Mein | Thursday, December 22, 6-8pm

Young professionals in their 20s/30s can nosh their hearts out with latkes and libations at Bernard Weinger JCC in Northbrook. Listen to live music, play games, and eat some tasty Chinese food. $5 per person; in partnership with JUF’s Young Leadership Division.

6th Night, 6th Light: Dreidel Drop-in | Friday, December 23, 4-6pm

Drop in for the ultimate dreidel competition at Bernard Weinger JCC in Northbrook. All are welcome to celebrate the sixth night of Hanukkah for FREE with arcade and lawn games, snacks, cookie decorating, and arts & crafts.

7th Night, 7th Light: Stream Film: “Dreaming of A Jewish Christmas” | Saturday, December 24

JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival presents the film “Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas,” an offbeat, irreverent musical documentary that tells the story of a group of Jewish songwriters, who wrote the soundtrack to Christianity’s most musical holiday. FREE for the whole family to enjoy.

8th Night, 8th Light: A Story By Candlelight | Sunday, December 25, 5:45-6:45pm

Celebrate the last night of Hanukkah with JCC Chicago! Join the organization’s very own Matthew Charnay, Manager of Family Engagement, to listen to a Hanukkah story online from the comfort of your home. FREE; in partnership with PJ Library.

For more information on JCC Chicago’s “8 Nights of Hanukkah” celebration, contact Rachael Finkel, [email protected] or call 844.452.2244. Learn more about these amazing programs and how to register at jccchicago.org/8nights.