Mood Lighting

Any interior designer will tell you that when it comes to finishing a room, lighting is everything. With that in mind, Foscarini has debuted a series of chic table lamps that provide stylish alternatives to harsh, fluorescent, or overhead lighting. The Italian brand fuses technology with style for pieces to elevate the design and sophistication of any space.

The new collection includes the following:

Rituals

The Rituals lamps speak the language of beauty and poetry. Recalling the classic paper lantern, they are made with hand-blown glass marked by thin engravings which recall the art of grinding resulting from skilled craft-based workmanship. The low and wide shape of Rituals creates intimate light, softened by the creased surface.

Lumiere

A contemporary restyling of the classic bedside lamp, the Lumiere table lamp has become an icon of design, and it is distinguished by the blown glass diffuser combined with an unmistakable aluminum tripod.

Buds

Sophisticated wealth and valuable materials: in Buds, blown glass plays the starring role, combined with a transparent base that emphasizes its pure shapes. Buds 1 has a more elongated shape, in a warm white color that changes according to when the lamp is on or off. Buds 2 is the largest in the family, with a generously sized glass in gray or warm white. Buds 3 is the smallest of the lot as the color of its glass is a characteristic bamboo green or warm white.

Gregg Stem

Gregg’s shape is reminiscent of a large pebble, its surface polished by the water. Made of hand-blown glass, this table version is part of the Mix&Match System and is available in two sizes and three colors that can be combined in a flexible way, to define and coordinate the lighting of diverse environments.

Birdie

A reinterpretation of the classic lampshade-lamp with a contemporary twist, the Birdie table lamp diffuses direct light downwards and suffuses light into its surroundings. The touch-dimmer on/off mechanism is designed like a branch ready for a bird to roost, hence the name.

Foscarini lighting is available online at lightology.com and lightformshop.com.