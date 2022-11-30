Material Possession

FASHION MEETS INTERIOR DESIGN

Villeroy & Boch tiles, the international ceramics specialist, has unveiled its first designer collaboration in more than 20 years. Created by leading fashion designer Mary Katrantzou, VICTORIAN is a vibrant and colorful tile collection inspired by the art of lepidopterists and the geometry of Victorian tiles, bringing the natural world into the living environment. The new partnership also sees Katrantzou make her first foray into interior design, built on the global success of her eponymous fashion label of over a decade. For more information, visit villeroy-boch.com.

SPORT OF KINGS

Assouline’s newest book on the sport of kings, Polo Heritage, presents a guided journey around the world and inside the most prestigious polo tournaments, while diving deeper into the sport’s heritage, loyal fanbase, and legendary players. Polo Heritage, published by Assouline, assouline.com

GEMS

The Tiffany Knot—a collection inspired by architectural symbols from Tiffany’s hometown, New York City. For more information, visit tiffany.com.