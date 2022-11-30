Holiday Pop-Up

The giving spirit continues this holiday season as the Lake Forest/Lake Bluff Chamber of Commerce and the City of Lake Forest join forces to open an annual pop-up shop to benefit local nonprofit entities in Lake Forest and Lake Bluff.

Moved to a new location this year at 252 Market Square, the “Think Local Pop-Up Shop” (formerly known as the Lake Forest Station Pop-Up Shop) debuted last Friday, November 25, and will continue to be open for shopping Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 31.

This year there will be a “Think Local” theme and an expanded focus for the shop, spotlighting all things local. The shop will add to the holiday buzz in the downtown shopping district and support many local nonprofits by providing a venue to raise their visibility and sell branded items.

When you purchase merchandise from one of the nonprofit organizations, proceeds from the sale will go directly to that organization. Nonprofits will also have volunteers on site on designated days to help spread awareness and information about their organizations.

The shop will not only showcase the participating groups and provide the opportunity to pick up some unique and fun items with a local twist, but there will also be information available about things to do at our local arts and cultural spots—shows, exhibits, special events, and special offers at local merchants and eateries.

Among those participating are Artists on the Bluff, CROYA, Deerpath Art League, Elawa Farm, Equestrian Connection, First Presbyterian Church, Green Minds, Lake Forest Open Lands, Lake Forest Preservation Foundation, Lake Forest High School Boosters, McMahon Gallery (benefitting all groups), Mother’s Trust Foundation, Paws for Patrick, Ragdale, and Reading Power.

For more information, including the most up-to-date list of participating nonprofits, visit lflbchamber.com.