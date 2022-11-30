Holiday Luxe

For The Connoisseur

The true bourbon enthusiasts on your list are sure to enjoy a new release from The Last Drop Distillers—an exclusive single-cask 1982 spirit from the award-winning Buffalo Trace distillery in Kentucky. Coinciding with the rare-spirits company’s 10-year anniversary, this special release comprises just 44 hand-numbered bottles and is The Last Drop’s first bourbon among its exceptional roster of rarities. Available at sothebys.com.

For the Pampered Pet

Designed to keep your four-legged friend warm and dry, this padded dog jacket from the Moncler + Poldo Dog Couture collection is crafted from water-repellent nylon. The tricolor design is enhanced with a detachable hood, sure to keeps your pup safe in a range of weather conditions. Available for $450 at montcler.com.

For the Cigar Aficionado

King of Denmark cigars can be customized according to the buyer’s liking. You can choose to add a gold foil with a name inscribed on it and can also add precious metals and diamonds. Each smoke features a fancy humidor worth $8,500 that comes with a crown made of sterling silver and is plated in 24k gold. The humidor is extra and has a price tag of $4,500. Available at www.cigar.ee.

For the Sporty Fashionista

Sporty meets stylish with these eye-catching dumbbells, which combine functionality with luxurious house finishes. The 2kg weights are trimmed with the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram canvas and finished with a LV signature and Monogram Flower engraving at the ends. The soft Epi leather handles are resistant to perspiration marks. Available for $2,640 at louisvuitton.com

For the Collector

“Ancient Jewelry: Wearable Art” offers the rare chance to literally wear a piece of history. This truly incredible sale of 70 museum-worthy pieces includes necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, intricate cameos, and more from the ancient world—some dating as far back as the 1st century AD—with gold and precious jewels from Greece, Rome, Egypt, and the Near East. The sale continue online through December 6 with viewing at Christie’s New York and a live auction on December 7. For more information, visit christies.com.