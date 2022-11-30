Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods presents its 6th annual nature-inspired Holiday Art Market through this Saturday, December 3.

Festivities will commence both online and in-person to support the local arts community. Originally an extension of an annual Holiday Open House in 2017, the Holiday Art Market has grown to include unique art, handmade gifts, cards, and prints from more than 40 talented local artists, makers, and small-scale producers.

“Not only has the market grown, but the artists involved have as well,” says Julia Kemerer, Brushwood Center’s Director of Art and Administration. “It’s amazing to watch the growth of the artists we’ve gotten to know so well along with the growth of the event itself. So many of our artists started as volunteers or local connections and have become an integral part of the community through their work with Brushwood Center.”

While the market is nature-inspired, the items for sale range from more traditional art depicting natural scenes, to items made from eco-friendly or recycled materials and offers the public the chance to discover something in every style and for every pocketbook.

The 6th annual nature-inspired Holiday Art Market opened with online sales last weekend and continues with the in-person sale on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, December 4, from noon to 5 p.m. and will be featured throughout the entirety of Brushwood Center.

For more information, visit brushwoodcenter.org.