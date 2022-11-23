Meaningful Pursuits

GT40 GOES ELECTRIC

Everrati, a leading technology company specializing in the redefining and futureproofing of automotive icons through the integration of advanced electric vehicle powertrains, and Superformance, the leading manufacturer of 1960s-era continuation component sports cars, have formed a strategic partnership–with the first new model being an electrified version of the legendary GT40. Each Everrati is fitted with a custom-designed electric power unit and battery system, leading to enhanced performance and a zero-emissions future. Sold as a rolling chassis, a Superformance car can be configured with heritage or modern drivetrains. For more information, visit everrati.com.

AS COOL AS ICE

Since 1895, Swavorski has designed crystal cut creations. Under the company’s first ever global creative director, Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, the new collection exudes cool glamour. Born in Milan, Engelbert modeled for Dolce & Gabbana before transitioning into a career in styling. Having worked for Vogue Italia and W she brings her well-known fashion lineage to her role. For more information, visit swarovski.com/en-US/.

THE MATOUX SCHUMACHER COLLECTION

Two heritage companies synonymous with beauty and quality present an exciting collaboration together. The Matoux Schumacher Collection combines Matouk’s crafted linens with Schumacher’s famed prints. Perfect for the transitioning season, the Rubia table linens have an etched quality, clean hem, and a blossom motif that pairs well across a multitude of styles. For more information, visit matouk.com.