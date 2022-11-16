Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

As Westfield Old Orchard shopping center welcomes new luxury retailers Louis Vuitton and Bloomie’s, it also rings in the holidays with a lineup of family-friendly events and activities and extended hours.

The center will kick off the season with the return of Santa’s Trolley Experience on November 25 and a holiday celebration event on December 1, complete with a spectacular firework finale.

“The festive season has arrived at Westfield Old Orchard and we are very eager to welcome people of all ages to the center to experience the North Shore’s best holiday shopping, dining, events, and entertainment,” says Serge Khalimsky, Senior General Manager at Westfield Old Orchard. “Whether you are looking to check off your gift list or to get a dose of holiday cheer, you will enjoy the spirit of the season with our wide array of offerings as well as holiday activations and decorations across the center for the whole family to enjoy.”

On December 1, Westfield Old Orchard will host a free holiday kickoff event sponsored by Bloomie’s starting at 5 p.m. through 7 p.m., complete with choir performances, a hot cocoa bar, and a fireworks display at 6:45 p.m.

Throughout the month, tickets for Santa’s Trolley Experience can be online at westfield.com/oldorchard/holiday. Each ticket comes with a private meet and greet with Santa and a $25 gift card from Bloomie’s and will run through December 24. Guests can also enjoy festive activities, refreshments, and nightly Menorah lighting in partnership with the Chabad of Skokie starting the first night of Hanukkah, December 18.

Westfield Old Orchard’s extended holiday hours will start on November 25 (Black Friday) through January 2. The center will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.