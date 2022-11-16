Meaningful Pursuits

COOKING FOR THE WEEKEND

Just in time for the holidays, internationally renowned chef Angela Hartnett has released her first cookbook in the U.S.—a comprehensive tome that features 100 recipes perfect for entertaining at home. The Weekend Cook: Good Food For Real Life is brings home cooks to Angela Hartnett’s house in London’s vibrant East End—a relaxed atmosphere that is as far removed from the highoctane stress of a professional kitchen as it is from the social anxiety that many of us face when hosting a dinner. Hartnett’s book shares all her best secrets about how to throw the most relaxed and enjoyable dinners for friends and family—magical evenings that people talk about for months afterward. Great flavors and simple, yet delicious foods abound in these pages, from satisfying one-pot dishes and comforting risottos to perfect party food and baked goods to feed a hungry crowd. With 100 recipes as well as timesaving tips and cheats, The Weekend Cook takes the stress out of hosting, allowing you to enjoy your dinner parties without breaking a sweat. Available on Amazon.com or your local bookstore.

IF THAT BENZ COULD TALK

Car collectors are on high alert this weekend about a certain 1968 Mercedes-Benz 600 that is being auctioned off to one lucky bidder. The “Ex-Jay Kay” is a short-wheelbase number that was first delivered to Ets. Royal Elysees of Paris, France, and then owned by Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay—all before being relocated to the Netherlands. Finished in black over natural leather and powered by a 6.3-liter V8, paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, the car is one of 2,190 short-wheelbase sedans built during the model’s 17-year production run and left the factory finished in Anthracite Gray Metallic before being refinished under previous ownership. Recent upgrades include a paint correction and ceramic coating application, along with a new windshield and refinished chrome-plated door trim. Follow the next chapter in this Benz’s story at bringatrailer.com/listing/1968-mercedesbenz-600-4/.

GO BACK IN TIME WITH SNOOPY

Since 1950, Snoopy and the rest of Charles Schulz’s iconic Peanuts characters have graced newspaper pages across the nation and fueled television specials that have become holiday classics. And for almost as long, the gang has teamed up with Timex for special-edition Timex x Peanuts watch collaborations, bringing a playfulness to the wrist like few brands can, including the latest must-have—A Snoopy Thanksgiving 2022 version. Premiering in 1972, Charlie Brown Thanksgiving was the 10th prime time special based on the Peanuts characters. Relive your childhood and celebrate the season with this whimsical addition to your wardrobe. Nostalgic, cheerful, and beloved by casual wearers and knowledgeable collectors alike, Timex x Peanuts watches bring a fun and functional style you’ll love for years to come. Get yours at timex.com.