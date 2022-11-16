Light Up The Sky

It’s official. The holidays are here, ushered in by the return of a long-standing North Shore tradition. Lake Forest’s 38th annual tree lighting celebration is back at Market Square next Friday, November 25, the day after Thanksgiving.

Festivities go from afternoon to evening, including live music, kids’ activities, food and beverages, carolers, Lake Forest Dance Academy dancers, Santa Claus.

Presented by The Friends of Lake Forest Parks and Recreation Foundation and sponsored by Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, this year the celebration features new and exciting activities for all ages.

The event begins at 2:30 pm so there’s more time for the community to gather. Starting at 2:30 pm, there will be a free Letters to Santa station and a photo booth. Cookie decorating kits and light-up toys will be available for sale. Enhanced food and beverage options include food trucks and a beverage tent.

For $30 you may purchase a commemorative YETI mug filled with your choice of beverage. Music additions include the Lake Forest Civic Orchestra and Lake Forest High School Festival Brass Ensemble, and headlining band Hello Weekend.

Traditional favorites include the movie at Gorton Center, Santa’s arrival on a fire truck, cookies, arts and crafts for kids, donuts and coffee, a caroling concert by Lake Forest High School Choristers, Lake Forest Dance Academy’s Rockette-style performance, and the Mayor’s speech with the lights set aglow just after.

The schedule includes:

1 pm: Holiday movie at Gorton Community Center

2:30 pm: Kids Activities Area featuring:

• Cookies courtesy of Lake Forest Bank and Trust

• Arts and crafts activity for children courtesy of Sage Explorers

• Holiday goodies for sale at the Friends of Lake Forest Parks and Recreation tent

• Donuts and coffee provided by the Oertel Group

3 pm: Food and Beverages for sale including the event’s signature Yeti cups

3 to 7 pm: Visits with Santa

3:30 to 4:15 pm: Lake Forest Civic Orchestra and Lake Forest High School Festival Brass Ensemble

4:45 pm: Caroling Concert by the Lake Forest High School Choristers

5 pm: Lake Forest Dance Academy performance begins, Mayor’s speech, and the lights will be set aglow!

5:30 to 7:30 pm: Music by Hello Weekend

For more information, visit lfparksandrec.com.